Geoffrey Kondogbia joins Atletico Madrid from Valencia

Atletico Madrid on Tuesday announced the signing of Geoffrey Kondogbia, who is making a move from Valencia.

Updated: 03-11-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 18:47 IST
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Photo/ Atletico Madrid Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Atletico Madrid on Tuesday announced the signing of Geoffrey Kondogbia, who is making a move from Valencia. Kondogbia has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until 2024.

"Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF have reached an agreement over the transfer of Geoffrey Kondogbia. The player - who was born in Nemours, France on Feb 15, 1993 - passed his medical at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra and signed a contract until 2024," Atletico Madrid said in a statement. The midfielder started his career at Lens, where he grew up and made his first-team debut in 2010. He played 32 Ligue 2 games in the 2011/12 season before moving to Sevilla. He became a key player for the La Liga outfit in his first and only year in Andalusia.

AS Monaco paid his buyout clause after Kondogbia won the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup and he stayed at the Ligue 1 club for two seasons - playing 64 matches and netting seven goals. His performances earned him a move to Inter Milan in 2015. After two seasons in Italy, in which he played 56 times and scored twice, the midfielder joined Valencia in 2017. (ANI)

