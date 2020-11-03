Left Menu
Archer, Stokes rested for ODI series as ECB announces squads for South Africa tour

England Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced the ODI and T20I squads for their upcoming tour of South Africa with Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and Ben Stokes being rested for the ODI leg of the tour.

ANI | London | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:13 IST
England's Jofra Archer (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

England will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against South Africa during the tour. Also, ECB has named Tom Banton, Jake Ball, and Tom Helm as reserves for both formats.

England's T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid. England's ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood.

The first T20I between both teams is scheduled to take place on November 27 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The second and third T20Is will be played on November 29 and December 1 respectively before they compete against each other in the ODI series, starting from December 4. (ANI)

