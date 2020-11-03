Left Menu
Soccer-Man United coach Solskjaer dismisses Keane's criticism

After United lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal on Sunday, Keane, who led for United for over eight years, said: "Ole will lose his job working with these players - that's what is going to happen." United have now suffered defeats in three of their opening six Premier League matches and sit 15th in the table but Solskjaer said he has enough quality to turn things around.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is satisfied with the options available for every position in his squad after former captain Roy Keane described the current group as "nowhere near good enough". After United lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal on Sunday, Keane, who led for United for over eight years, said: "Ole will lose his job working with these players - that's what is going to happen."

United have now suffered defeats in three of their opening six Premier League matches and sit 15th in the table but Solskjaer said he has enough quality to turn things around. "Roy has always been outspoken. I'm very glad that I've got the players that I have here with us," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Wednesday's match away to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

"We've got different jobs. Roy's job is to give his opinion. I always listen to Roy but we move on here with a great group of players, a strong group of players. "I'm sure we'll see a response."

Solskjaer also defended Paul Pogba's recent struggles on the pitch, saying the Frenchman remains on the right path to finding his best form at Old Trafford. Pogba, who tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the season, conceded a penalty for a foul on Hector Bellerin on Sunday before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted the spot-kick for the visitors.

"Every player is frustrated after the defeat. We need consistency from every one of our players," Solskjaer said. "Paul has had a difficult period with injury, with COVID, so I think we have seen plenty of positives."

Despite their poor domestic run, United are enjoying a bright start in the Champions League, winning their opening two matches against Paris St Germain and RB Leipzig in Group H.

