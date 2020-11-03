IPL 13: Sandeep, Shahbaz star in must-win match as SRH restrict MI to 149/8

Sandeep Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem took five wickets among them as SunRisers Hyderabad restricted Mumbai Indians to 149/8 in the allotted 20 overs here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Sent into bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a bad start as the side lost its skipper Rohit Sharma (4) in the third over of the innings. Sandeep Sharma provided the first breakthrough to SunRisers Hyderabad. Quinton de Kock played a quickfire cameo of 25 runs off just 13 balls but his innings was cut short by Sandeep in the fifth over as he clean bowled the left-handed batsman, reducing Mumbai to 39/2.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav then put on a stand of 42 runs for the third wicket. But as soon as Mumbai started to gain an upper hand, Shahbaz Nadeem had Suryakumar (36) stumped in the 12th over. In the very same over, Nadeem dismissed Krunal Pandya (0), reducing Mumbai Indians to 81/4. In the 12th over, Rashid Khan sent Saurabh Tiwary (1) back to the pavilion and Mumbai Indians were left in a spot of bother at 82/5. Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard tried to retrieve the innings for Mumbai, but in the 17th over, Sandeep Sharma bowled Kishan (33), reducing Mumbai Indians to 115/6.

In the final two overs, Kieron Pollard added 26 more runs to Mumbai's score and as a result, the side posted a score of more than the 140-run mark. Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 149/8 (Kieron Pollard 41, Suryakumar Yadav 36, Sandeep Sharma 3-34)