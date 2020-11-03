Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Sandeep, Shahbaz star in must-win match as SRH restrict MI to 149/8

Sandeep Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem took five wickets among them as SunRisers Hyderabad restricted Mumbai Indians to 149/8 in the allotted 20 overs here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:32 IST
IPL 13: Sandeep, Shahbaz star in must-win match as SRH restrict MI to 149/8
SunRisers Hyderabad in action against Mumbai Indians (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Sandeep Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem took five wickets among them as SunRisers Hyderabad restricted Mumbai Indians to 149/8 in the allotted 20 overs here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Sent into bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a bad start as the side lost its skipper Rohit Sharma (4) in the third over of the innings. Sandeep Sharma provided the first breakthrough to SunRisers Hyderabad. Quinton de Kock played a quickfire cameo of 25 runs off just 13 balls but his innings was cut short by Sandeep in the fifth over as he clean bowled the left-handed batsman, reducing Mumbai to 39/2.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav then put on a stand of 42 runs for the third wicket. But as soon as Mumbai started to gain an upper hand, Shahbaz Nadeem had Suryakumar (36) stumped in the 12th over. In the very same over, Nadeem dismissed Krunal Pandya (0), reducing Mumbai Indians to 81/4. In the 12th over, Rashid Khan sent Saurabh Tiwary (1) back to the pavilion and Mumbai Indians were left in a spot of bother at 82/5. Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard tried to retrieve the innings for Mumbai, but in the 17th over, Sandeep Sharma bowled Kishan (33), reducing Mumbai Indians to 115/6.

In the final two overs, Kieron Pollard added 26 more runs to Mumbai's score and as a result, the side posted a score of more than the 140-run mark. Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 149/8 (Kieron Pollard 41, Suryakumar Yadav 36, Sandeep Sharma 3-34)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Oxygen COVID-19 hospital beds freed for other patients in Pune

With the number of coronavirus cases coming down in Pune district, the local administration has allowed private hospitals to use oxygen-supported COVID-19 beds for treatment of patients suffering from other diseases. With 546 new cases on T...

Anxious Americans choose between Biden, Trump after rancorous campaign

After a rancorous presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political divisions in the United States, Americans streamed to the polls on Tuesday to choose either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden to lead a pandemic-ba...

IAEA and GACCF join forces to educate cancer care professionals in radiation therapy

There are an estimated shortage of 50,000 cancer care professionals in the developing world and the IAEA is joining forces with the Global Access to Cancer Care Foundation GACCF to help authorities in low and middle-income countries train p...

Sports News Roundup: Ladies European Tour postpones; Open winner Cilic still striving to reach peak and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf Ladies European Tour postpones two events in AustraliaThe Ladies European Tour on Tuesday postponed two tournaments which were due to be held in Australia next February due to the o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020