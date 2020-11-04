Kenya's trio among World Athletics Award nominees
The ten nominees were selected by an international panel of athletics experts disclosed World Athletics on Tuesday. The experts comprised of representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics for nominating the Female World Athlete of 2020.Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:08 IST
Among ten nominees for the World Athletes of the year- Female Award, Kenya's trio made it to the nominations for 2020, according to reports by Daily Nation. Hellen Obiri, Faith Kipyegon, and Peres Jepchirchir are among the ten nominees from all over the world. The award ceremony will be held virtually on 5 of December. The ten nominees were selected by an international panel of athletics experts which comprised of representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics. As one of the statements on the World Athletics website said, "the nominations reflect the remarkable range of exceptional performances that the sport has witnessed this year, despite the challenges that the global Covid-19 pandemic presented."
Obiri is the world champion in 5,000 meters and remains undefeated in three races over 3000m and 5000m during this season's Diamond League.
Kipyegon was also undefeated in the same event in Doha and won five races over all distances. She also ran world-leading performances in 800m (1:57.68) and 1000m (2:29.15) races in Doha.
Jepchirchir also broke the world half-marathon record for a women-only race (1:05:34 and 1:05:16) at the Prague Half Marathon and at the World Half Marathon Championship.
This trio of Obiri, Kipyegon, and Jepchirchir, is going to face a neck-to-neck competition from Muir, Gidey, Ababel Yeshaneh, and 10,000m record holder Sifan Hassan.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kenya
- World Athletics
- East Africa
- Sports
- Hellen Obiri
- Faith Kipyegon
- Peres Jepchirchir
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: MLB to bring World Series and Million Dollar Arm back to Indian TV; Small market Rays find way back to MLB's big stage and more
Sports News Roundup: Japan will take steps to guard against Olympics cyberattacks; Small market Rays find way back to MLB's big stage and more
EU takes action against Malta, Cyprus for 'golden passports'
Winners of Uganda Press Photo Award and East African Photography Award announced
Reuters Sports News Summary