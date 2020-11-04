Kenya's trio among World Athletics Award nominees

Among ten nominees for the World Athletes of the year- Female Award, Kenya's trio made it to the nominations for 2020, according to reports by Daily Nation. Hellen Obiri, Faith Kipyegon, and Peres Jepchirchir are among the ten nominees from all over the world. The award ceremony will be held virtually on 5 of December. The ten nominees were selected by an international panel of athletics experts which comprised of representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics. As one of the statements on the World Athletics website said, "the nominations reflect the remarkable range of exceptional performances that the sport has witnessed this year, despite the challenges that the global Covid-19 pandemic presented."

Obiri is the world champion in 5,000 meters and remains undefeated in three races over 3000m and 5000m during this season's Diamond League.

Kipyegon was also undefeated in the same event in Doha and won five races over all distances. She also ran world-leading performances in 800m (1:57.68) and 1000m (2:29.15) races in Doha.

Jepchirchir also broke the world half-marathon record for a women-only race (1:05:34 and 1:05:16) at the Prague Half Marathon and at the World Half Marathon Championship.

This trio of Obiri, Kipyegon, and Jepchirchir, is going to face a neck-to-neck competition from Muir, Gidey, Ababel Yeshaneh, and 10,000m record holder Sifan Hassan.