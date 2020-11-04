Left Menu
Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said he is "very satisfied" with the team's dominating win over RB Salzburg.

ANI | Salzburg | Updated: 04-11-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 10:41 IST
Flick 'very satisfied' with mentality of Bayern Munich after 6-2 win over RB Salzburg
Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said he is "very satisfied" with the team's dominating win over RB Salzburg. Bayern Munich secured a sumptuous 6-2 win over RB Salzburg in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"Salzburg were exactly what we expected them to be when we analysed them. When they won the ball they had a very good transition game, good runs in deep. They caught us cold at times," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying. "Nevertheless, in the end, we showed our strength. For the fans, it was definitely a top game, for the coaches not quite so great. We have to live with that. I am very satisfied with the mentality of my team. We came back after we were pegged down to 2-2 and finished the game well," he added.

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller said their opponents were courageous. "We were familiar with the Salzburg's style of play, so the game didn't surprise me. Salzburg play very intensively, very riskily. A bit like us, but not quite as much control, but already with a lot of deep play and many combinations. It was clear they could hurt us. Salzburg were courageous, and were rewarded in part for it... But you can always come up trumps when you have the attacking prowess in the final minutes of the game as we do," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: We tackled game against Atletico Madrid with aplomb: Hansi Flick

