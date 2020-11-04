IPL 13: Sandeep Sharma's consistency has impressed me, says Brad Hogg

Sandeep Sharma has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and former Australian bowler Brad Hogg has been impressed with the pacer's consistency. Thrashing Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets on Tuesday, SRH qualified for the playoffs and the side finished third in the points table with 14 points.

Sandeep dismantled Mumbai's top order dismissing both Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Earlier in October, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a hip injury.

Hogg feels Sandeep has covered the loss SRH had after Bhuvneshwar's injury and said the pacer is an "underrated" player. "Sandeep Sharma from #SRH standing up yet again, underrated player. He showed that he deserves higher honours stepping up and covering the loss of Bhuvi. His consistency was the most impressive thing for me in this IPL," Hogg tweeted.

Mumbai will now player Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals and the winner of that match will progress to the finals. On the other hand, SRH will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator. (ANI)