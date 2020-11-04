IPL 13: Kohli ready to have 'fun' as RCB gears up for playoff clash against SRH

Left Menu
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the eliminator on Thursday and skipper Virat Kohli has assured his teammates that they will have more fun in the coming week than they had in the entire tournament.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:36 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the eliminator on Thursday and skipper Virat Kohli has assured his teammates that they will have more fun in the coming week than they had in the entire tournament. Thrashing Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets on Tuesday, SRH qualified for the playoffs and the side finished third in the points table with 14 points. RCB is in the fourth position with as many points.

RCB had lost four games on the trot and skipper Kohli feels that the side needs to go in the upcoming games with a positive mindset. "I want all of us to be in a positive mindset. I promise you we will have more fun in this next week than we had in two and a half months," said Kohli in a video posted on RCB's Twitter.

RCB head coach Simon Katich praised the players for executing what was expected from them in the match against Delhi Capitals on Monday. "Well done on a fantastic achievement of reaching the playoffs. It obviously requires a lot of hard work, so well done on that. The finish hasn't been as planned but what done is done," said Katich.

"We can now look for the opportunity which comes up on Friday and grab that opportunity. the things that stand for me is that certain guys played according to their role in our last game. One obviously Shahbaz, he picked his first wicket in IPL," he added. (ANI)

