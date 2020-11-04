Want all of us to be in same mindset: Kohli to his team ahead of playoffs

Ahead of the eliminator clash against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli told his teammates that they all need to have the same mindset of winning the tournament. RCB will be taking on SRH in the eliminator clash on Friday, November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The winner of that match will face the loser of the Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals clash to progress to the finals of the tournament.

"I want all of us to be in the same mindset, I promise you all that we will have more fun in this next week than we had in the last two-and-a-half weeks. It would be unbelievable if we can get into the right mindset," Kohli told his teammates in a video posted on the official Youtube channel of RCB. RCB finished the group stage in the fourth position with 14 points from 14 matches.

The side had lost its final group stage clash against Delhi Capitals, but still, the side managed to make it to the playoffs on the basis of the net run rate. For RCB, Devdutt Padikkal has been the highest run-scorer in this season so far with 472 runs from 14 matches, while Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped 20 wickets for the side.