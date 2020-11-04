Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Andreescu confirms 2021 return after missing full season

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fully recovered from a knee injury that forced her to miss the entire 2020 season and intends to play the Australian Open in January, the 2019 U.S. Open champion has said. Andreescu, 20, has not played on tour since the WTA Finals in Shenzhen last year where she retired with a left knee injury. "I'm doing really well.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:36 IST
Tennis-Andreescu confirms 2021 return after missing full season

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fully recovered from a knee injury that forced her to miss the entire 2020 season and intends to play the Australian Open in January, the 2019 U.S. Open champion has said. Andreescu, 20, has not played on tour since the WTA Finals in Shenzhen last year where she retired with a left knee injury.

"I'm doing really well. The virus kind of pushed me back, and some little personal things here and there, but right now I'm good, I'm training hard ... I'm really looking forward to 2021," the Canadian told the Tennis Majors website. "I'm perfectly healthy. I just really wanted to take time to build everything in my life, and I think this time off really helped me do that."

World number seven Andreescu said she will be "100%" in Melbourne to play the year's first Grand Slam. "I wouldn't say I am ready tomorrow to play a match because I am taking it step by step, but maybe in a couple of weeks I will be good," she added.

"I don't want to rush anything but I'm feeling good."

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim bans use of firecrackers amid COVID-19 crisis

The Sikkim government on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on use of firecrackers throughout the state in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Chief Secretary S C Gupta issued an order under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to im...

Balrampur Chini Q2 profit falls 22 pc, board okays Rs 320 cr-distillery unit

Balrampur Chini Mills, the countrys second-largest sugar firm, on Wednesday posted a 22 per cent drop in its net profit at Rs 78.30 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal on higher expenses. The companys board has approved settin...

India's ties with US based on bipartisan support, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

Indias ties with the US is based on bipartisan support and the two countries have forged a relationship that has withstood the test of time, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said, as he exuded confidence that the outcome of the ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says favors Trump win, refrains from calling winner

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday refrained from commenting on a potential U.S. election victor, but reiterated his support for Donald Trump, and suggested Joe Biden would interfere on issues like protecting the Amazon rainforest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020