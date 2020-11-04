Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young Arrows cadets aim for bull's eye ahead of debut ISL campaign

The upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to feature a number of graduates from the latest batch of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:37 IST
Young Arrows cadets aim for bull's eye ahead of debut ISL campaign
Forward Vikram Partap Singh (Photo/ AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

The upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to feature a number of graduates from the latest batch of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows. With the competition set to kick off in Goa on November 20, the young guns are hard at work as they prepare to take their ISL bows.

Among them is the rapidly-rising forward Vikram Partap Singh, who has 27 appearances for the Indian Arrows in the I-League to his name along with five goals, four of which came in the 2019-20 season. Having signed for Mumbai City FC in the ISL, the 18-year-old feels that the goals his performances for the Arrows last season have given him "belief in his abilities" ahead of the daunting challenge ahead.

Vikram, who also led the Indian side to the last eight of the AFC U-16 Championship 2018, said: "The preparation for the new season is going on full swing. I do feel a little pressure but at the same time, there is a lot of excitement as well. Scoring goals and getting good game time with the Indian Arrows last season has given me great belief in my abilities. I understand the ISL is an entirely different platform but I want to continue scoring more and more in the upcoming campaign." A versatile attacker with a high work-rate, Vikram stated that the Arrows playing a possession-based style has put him in a comfortable position with his new club as well, with head coach Sergio Lobera employing the "same philosophy" at the Islanders.

"In the previous season, our head coach Venky sir (Venkatesh Shanmugam) laid emphasis on keeping the ball on the ground and playing possession football. At my new club, the same philosophy is followed and hence, the transition has been smooth in that respect as well," Vikram added. Another young talent to watch out for will be 18-year-old defender Akash Mishra, who played every minute of the Arrows' campaign in 2019-20 and has a total of 23 appearances to his name over two seasons. Capable of playing at left-back and at central defence, the youngster is set to turn out for Hyderabad FC in the ISL this season and said that the "invaluable" game-time with the Arrows has helped him to "adapt quickly."

"It's exciting to be at my new club. I am motivated to give my best. We have many high-quality experienced players -- both Indian and foreign -- in the squad and even though it is my first season in the ISL, I am sure that I will be able to adapt quickly thanks to the invaluable game time I got with the Indian Arrows last season. If I can continue from where I left off, I am confident that I can acclimatize to the new challenge," Akash stated. With players reporting for their teams after spending months at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown, regaining fitness was a big challenge ahead of them and according to Akash, the "quality training" his former Arrows mates underwent puts them in an advantageous position.

"We are working hard to regain match fitness. The quality and competitive training we had last season with Arrows has helped a lot during this pre-season so far. The intensity we had in training and during matches then was very high and it is an advantage for all of us from that group," he maintained. Also looking to make a mark with the Hyderabadi side will be forward Rohit Danu, who has appeared 21 times for the Arrows in the I-League over two seasons and holds the distinction of being the youngest goal-scorer in the league's history at 16 years, five months and 27 days.

"To create history at such a young age was a special achievement but now, I want to build on it and use it as a motivation to help my team and keep scoring goals. I am determined to give my best in the coming campaign and every time I step on to the pitch, I want to score, provide assists and win matches for my team," the 18-year-old quipped. He caught the eye of fans across all over the country with his performances in the 2018-19 campaign, scoring four goals as the Arrows finished eighth on the points table with six wins. The next season saw him make a return from injury as he played seven times under coach Venkatesh and ahead of his debut ISL season, he declared that he is "back into rhythm" and is applying the "knowledge" he obtained from his time with the Arrows.

"Training is going very well now and we are all coming back into our rhythms. All that was taught to us has certainly made things easier. The intensity and quality of training was incredible. I can understand and see the benefits for myself now very clearly," Danu concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim bans use of firecrackers amid COVID-19 crisis

The Sikkim government on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on use of firecrackers throughout the state in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Chief Secretary S C Gupta issued an order under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to im...

Balrampur Chini Q2 profit falls 22 pc, board okays Rs 320 cr-distillery unit

Balrampur Chini Mills, the countrys second-largest sugar firm, on Wednesday posted a 22 per cent drop in its net profit at Rs 78.30 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal on higher expenses. The companys board has approved settin...

India's ties with US based on bipartisan support, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

Indias ties with the US is based on bipartisan support and the two countries have forged a relationship that has withstood the test of time, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said, as he exuded confidence that the outcome of the ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says favors Trump win, refrains from calling winner

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday refrained from commenting on a potential U.S. election victor, but reiterated his support for Donald Trump, and suggested Joe Biden would interfere on issues like protecting the Amazon rainforest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020