Left Menu
Development News Edition

James Kirtley, Ian Salisbury to share head coach role at Sussex

Sussex have announced that current spin bowling coach, Ian Salisbury, will take charge as head coach during the first-class and one-day portions of the season while current pace bowling coach, James Kirtley, will be responsible for the T20 competition.

ANI | Sussex | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:39 IST
James Kirtley, Ian Salisbury to share head coach role at Sussex
James Kirtley and Ian Salisbury (Photo/ Sussex Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sussex have announced that current spin bowling coach, Ian Salisbury, will take charge as head coach during the first-class and one-day portions of the season while current pace bowling coach, James Kirtley, will be responsible for the T20 competition. The appointment comes after the departure of Jason Gillespie, who has returned home to coach South Australia after three years at Hove.

Salisbury, who made 280 appearances across all formats for the club, returned to Sussex earlier in the year after a spell leading England's disability side. "I am immensely proud, honoured and humbled to be given this opportunity at the club where my professional cricketing journey started in 1989. The chance to work in unison with James is one I'm hugely excited about. Our shared vision and strategy is to bring sustained success to Sussex. We have the talent within the squad and the potential talent coming through from the most impressive academy in the country to achieve this," Salisbury said in a statement.

Kirtley spent 15 years on the south coast winning multiple honours including the Twenty20 Cup in 2009. He moved into Gillespie's backroom team 12 months ago. "It will be exciting to help find the next level with the T20 side and with the help of the coaching staff, senior players and analysts I am confident we will be successful in discovering the small margins and making the changes necessary to take us further in the competition," he said.

"It will be great to continue working with Ian Salisbury in the other competitions. We have worked in tandem for a number of teams over the course of the last five years and obviously back to our playing days at Sussex. We have a vision for the club and I hope we can deliver this through a very thought-out strategic approach over the course of time," Kirtley added. Prior to his roles with Sussex, Kirtley has been involved with coaching Namibia, England Women, England Physical Disability and Bede's School. Salisbury has worked with England Women, England U17s and U19s, Berkshire, Surrey and was head coach of the England Physical Disability squad from 2017 until earlier this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim bans use of firecrackers amid COVID-19 crisis

The Sikkim government on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on use of firecrackers throughout the state in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Chief Secretary S C Gupta issued an order under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to im...

Balrampur Chini Q2 profit falls 22 pc, board okays Rs 320 cr-distillery unit

Balrampur Chini Mills, the countrys second-largest sugar firm, on Wednesday posted a 22 per cent drop in its net profit at Rs 78.30 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal on higher expenses. The companys board has approved settin...

India's ties with US based on bipartisan support, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

Indias ties with the US is based on bipartisan support and the two countries have forged a relationship that has withstood the test of time, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said, as he exuded confidence that the outcome of the ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says favors Trump win, refrains from calling winner

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday refrained from commenting on a potential U.S. election victor, but reiterated his support for Donald Trump, and suggested Joe Biden would interfere on issues like protecting the Amazon rainforest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020