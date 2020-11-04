Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Maradona recovering well from surgery, lawyer says

But Morla said the former Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors player would complete his recuperation in Argentina, where he is coach of first division side Gimnasia y Esgrima. "Diego loves Cuba, yesterday I spoke with Fidel Castro's son," Morla told reporters as he left the clinic where Maradona was operated on for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain, on Monday.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:22 IST
Soccer-Maradona recovering well from surgery, lawyer says

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was in "excellent" condition following surgery for a brain clot on Wednesday, and his lawyer discounted the possibility he could go to Venezuela or Cuba to recuperate. "The last medical report was excellent," said Matias Morla. "Let's stay strong and we'll get through this."

Maradona has previously expressed his fondness for the two nations and he spent several years in Cuba undergoing drug rehabilitation at the start of the century. But Morla said the former Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors player would complete his recuperation in Argentina, where he is coach of first division side Gimnasia y Esgrima.

"Diego loves Cuba, yesterday I spoke with Fidel Castro's son," Morla told reporters as he left the clinic where Maradona was operated on for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain, on Monday. "Venezuela, as well as Cuba, are friendly nations for Diego... but Diego's head is with Gimnasia."

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, has suffered frequent periods in hospital over the years, often due to his extravagant lifestyle. Dozens of Gimnasia fans have converged on the hospital since Monday evening, waving flags and holding posters with messages of support as they waited for news.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Britain prepares for COVID-19 vaccine as Oxford forecasts result this year

Late-stage trial results of a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca could be presented this year as the British government prepares for a possible vaccination rollout in late December or earl...

People of Bihar prefer politics of 'good governance'; youth, women see hope in NDA: PM

Asserting that the people of Bihar prefer sushashan ki rajneeti politics of good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said only the NDA can provide security, employment and new opportunities of self-employment to the youth ...

20-year-old Sahil desperate to make it count for Bagan

Talented young midfielder Sheikh Sahil, who played a key role in Mohun Bagans I-League triumph last season, is now itching to make it count for ATK Mohun Bagan in the upcoming Indian Super League. The 20-year-old is the only player from the...

Ivory Coast and Guinea election crises spur fears of prolonged unrest

Ivory Coast opposition leaders refused to disband their breakaway government on Wednesday despite being put under effective house arrest following a disputed presidential election.The country and its neighbour Guinea are experiencing parall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020