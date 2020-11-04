Left Menu
Soccer-Japan's Levain Cup final postponed after team's COVID-19 outbreak

The final of Japan's Levain Cup, set to take place at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday, has been postponed after a cluster of COVID-19 infections at one of the participating teams, the J.League announced on Wednesday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:07 IST
The final of Japan's Levain Cup, set to take place at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday, has been postponed after a cluster of COVID-19 infections at one of the participating teams, the J.League announced on Wednesday. The J.League announced that Kashiwa Reysol reported 13 positive tests within their players and team staff ahead of the final against FC Tokyo.

The decision comes three days before the match was scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of 24,000. Professional sports stadiums in Japan have been limited to 50% capacity as part of efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the vast majority of games going ahead.

The National Stadium was built for the Tokyo Olympics, which have now been postponed until next year because of the pandemic.

