Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Juventus opponent Ferencvaros may have been exposed to coronavirus

Ujpest FC on Wednesday said only two of its 25 players produced negative tests for COVID-19, which has spread rapidly among the squad in the past week and a half. Ujpest played league leaders and arch rival Ferencvaros on Oct. 24.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:27 IST
Soccer-Juventus opponent Ferencvaros may have been exposed to coronavirus

Hungarian first-division soccer club Ferencvaros, who face Italian side Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday, may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus as recently as late October, according to a local rival's statement. Ujpest FC on Wednesday said only two of its 25 players produced negative tests for COVID-19, which has spread rapidly among the squad in the past week and a half.

Ujpest played league leaders and arch rival Ferencvaros on Oct. 24. It was not immediately clear whether Ferencvaros players might have been affected as Ujpest spokeswoman Sandra Galambos declined to speculate on where the infection at her club had arrived from.

She added Ujpest did everything in their power to stop the further spread, including a unilateral cancellation of games. Asked earlier this week about a potential spread of the virus at the club, Ferencvaros said they complied with all regulations as "protecting lives was the top priority".

Ferencvaros also played a Champions League match against Ukraine's Dinamo Kyiv on Oct. 28. Dinamo said in a Nov. 1 statement that six of their players tested positive for COVID. Dinamo coach Mircea Lucescu told the club's website on Tuesday that he has 13 players available against Barcelona in the group's other game, suggesting that the infection rate in the 25-man roster may have doubled in two days.

Dinamo were not immediately available for comment. Juventus could not immediately be reached for comment. Ferencvaros told Reuters three players tested positive for coronavirus, all of them quarantined, adding they worked with a UEFA accredited lab.

"We cannot imagine Ferencvaros infected the Ujpest players, as we test once every three days," a spokesperson said. "We experienced no anomaly in the testing procedure at all." "The coronavirus appeared at the club (Ujpest) in the past month," Galambos said in an email to Reuters. "We isolated the first infections fairly quickly, then in the past two weeks the (disease) spread very rapidly."

Ujpest already faced difficulty in the last round of league fixtures as only seven players tested negative for COVID-19, filling the squad with youngsters to avoid sanctions by the league, which does not allow cancelling games due to infections. By Tuesday, 23 of 25 Ujpest players tested positive, as did several youth players.

"Ujpest FC is committed to the league's continued operation and no cancelled games, but this is an extreme situation," the club said. "We wish this upon nobody. Considering the pace with which the virus spread in the team in the past week and a half... we will not play our (next) game on Friday." Ferencvaros and Juventus kick off at 2000 GMT in a rematch of the 1965 Inter-Cities Cup final, in which Ferencvaros defeated the Italians for its only major European title.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 count crosses 83-lakh mark, case fatality rate drops to 1.49 pc

Indias coronavirus tally crossed 83-lakh mark after 46,254 new infections were reported on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares data on Wednesday. The coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline furthe...

Britain's Frost: Big differences remain in post-Brexit deal talks

Wide divergences between Britain and the European Union remain after the latest talks to find a trade deal, Britains chief negotiator David Frost said on Twitter on Wednesday.Progress made, but I agree with EU negotiatorMichelBarnier that w...

TIMELINE-Which U.S. states are still counting votes and when will they be done?

The outcome of the U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Wednesday as nine states continued to count ballots, including some of the most competitive battleground states where the tally could take days to complete.Democratic nomi...

Denmark to cull entire mink population after coronavirus mutation spreads to humans

Denmark will cull its mink population of up to 17 million after a mutation of the coronavirus found in the animals spread to humans, the prime minister said on Wednesday.Health authorities found virus strains in humans and in mink which sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020