Left Menu
Development News Edition

We did not play well towards end in both innings: Harmanpreet

Playing after a long time, it's not easy, but if you keep winning, only then can you survive in this tournament," she said. Harmanpreet chose not to blame conditions for the defeat. "They can see Harmanpreet, Smriti and so on and prepare with them." They next play Trailblazers on Thursday. "Back to back games can be difficult, because we aren't getting time to recover, but that is what it is.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:38 IST
We did not play well towards end in both innings: Harmanpreet

Supernovas' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said ordinary performance by both batters and bowlers during the slog overs resulted in her team's five-wicket defeat against Velocity, here on Wednesday. Supernovas could not defend their modest 126 for eight in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge. "To win games you need to keep bowling well. Whatever we thought, in the last couple of overs, we didn't bowl according to plan. They batted really well, got to appreciate that," said Harmanpreet at the post-match presentation ceremony. "In our last four batting overs, we didn't utilise well. Even a single per ball would have been good enough but we didn't get that. Playing after a long time, it's not easy, but if you keep winning, only then can you survive in this tournament," she said.

Harmanpreet chose not to blame conditions for the defeat. "We need to come back with a positive approach. There was a bit of dew in the end but it's part of the conditions. Felt we simply did not bowl well in the last couple of overs," she said.

Winning captain Mithali Raj said she was expecting a total in the range of 120-130 in the first innings. "Wish we had a decent opening start, because in low scoring games that's important. Losing Danny Wyatt was big because she's a main player, and a bit nervous too. But Veda played well, with Sushma and Sune too," she said. Mithlai said the Women's T20 Challenge was a goof platforms to help "our younger players". "They can see Harmanpreet, Smriti and so on and prepare with them." They next play Trailblazers on Thursday.

"Back to back games can be difficult, because we aren't getting time to recover, but that is what it is. When we wake up, we'll be preparing again." Sune Luus, who was adjudged player of the match for her 37-run knock under pressure, said she did not find the slow conditions much challenging. "It was quite difficult that we needed 62 in 42 when I walked in. They were bowling well. Sushma rotated the strike well with me. I didn't find the surface too difficult at all. It was coming onto the bat. Couple of sixes from the girls was a testament to how good the wicket was," she insisted.

"The pitch played the same both innings, it depends more on your style of cricket. This is such a great opportunity to be here, in these crazy times. It's extremely great to be playing again. Really enjoying it." PTI AT AT.

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court may not have final say in presidential election, despite Trump threat

While President Donald Trump has promised to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a presidential race that is still too close to call, the nations top judicial body may not be the final arbiter in this election, legal experts said.Elec...

GOP Sen. Collins wins reelection in Maine

Republican US Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has won the hardest-fought race of her career, turning back a challenge by Democrat Sara Gideon and surviving to serve a fifth term. Collins, one of four candidates on the ballot, won a majority of ...

What we know about the man who killed four in Vienna shooting spree

Dressed in a black shirt and cap, with an automatic rifle, a handgun and a machete in hand, 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai looked into the camera for the last photo he posted of himself on Instagram before setting off on a killing spree in Vie...

Jittery public awaits fate of race in bitterly divided US

With a bitterly divided America failing to deliver a decisive result for either party, a jittery public awaited clarity Wednesday over the fate of a race that remained too early to call. Across the country, sleep-deprived voters kept TV scr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020