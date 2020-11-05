Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Maradona 'joking' with visitors, recovering well from surgery

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona is cracking jokes as he makes an "amazing" recovery following surgery for a brain clot, his personal physician told reporters on Wednesday evening. Leopoldo Luque, also Maradona's neurosurgeon, said the 60-year-old had "no neurological damage" and he was "amazed by his recovery" at the Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires province where he underwent the operation on Tuesday. Blue Jackets’ Nyquist out 5-6 months after shoulder surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Gustav Nyquist will be sidelined five to six months after undergoing surgery to repair a labral tear in his left shoulder, the team announced Wednesday. Nyquist, 31, had the surgery Tuesday. Suspension of Bears WR Wims upheld: reports

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims lost the appeal of his suspension and will miss the next two games. Multiple outlets reported Wednesday the NFL upheld Wims' two-game suspension handed down Monday for sucker-punching New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Sunday night. Ohio State PG Porter retires due to heart condition

Ohio State point guard Abel Porter retired from the sport Wednesday due to a rare heart condition. The 6-foot-3 graduate transfer from Utah State said he was recently diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Andreescu confirms 2021 return after missing full season

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fully recovered from a knee injury that forced her to miss the entire 2020 season and intends to play the Australian Open in January, the 2019 U.S. Open champion has said. Andreescu, 20, has not played on tour since the WTA Finals in Shenzhen last year where she retired with a left knee injury. Nadal survives Lopez scare in Paris to claim 1,000th win

Top seed Rafa Nadal was handed an opening night fright by his good friend Feliciano Lopez at the Paris Masters on Wednesday, but rallied to beat his fellow Spaniard 4-6 7-6(5) 6-4 and claim his 1,000th ATP Tour win. Nadal becomes just the fourth man to achieve 1,000 singles victories in the Open Era, behind Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068). 'Fuerza Diego'- Schwartzman sends message to hero Maradona

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman sent a message of support to his namesake and sporting idol Diego Maradona after his 7-5 6-3 win over Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the Paris Masters second round on Wednesday. Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered to one of the greatest soccer players of all time, underwent surgery on Tuesday to treat a blood clot on his brain. Wellens earns second stage win at Vuelta, Roglic stays in lead

Belgian Tim Wellens won Wednesday's hilly stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana as defending champion Primoz Roglic maintained his lead over Richard Carapaz in the general classification. Wellens outmanoeuvred Canadian Michael Woods on the final bend of the 204 kilometre stage from Lugo to Ourense to take his second victory on this year's Vuelta. Albany shuts down activities due to COVID-19 result

Albany temporarily shut down all activities on Wednesday after a presumptive positive COVID-19 test involving someone associated with the men's basketball program. The program said the person is isolating and didn't specify whether the positive test belonged to a player, coach or staff member. Johnson returns at Houston Open after COVID-19 in final Masters tune-up

World number one Dustin Johnson makes his return to the PGA Tour after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, headlining a packed field at the Houston Open, which begins on Thursday and offers players a final tune-up before the Masters. Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, returning champion Lanto Griffin, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson and 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott are among the contenders descending on the newly-refurbished Memorial Park Golf Course, the tournament's new venue.