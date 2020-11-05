Left Menu
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

* Fulham have won three games out of their last 10 matches against West Ham in the Premier League (L5 D2). * Fulham lost in all of their previous three trips to West Ham, leaking three goals in each of those games.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 07:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 07:30 IST
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the eighth round of the Premier League from Nov. 6-8 (All times in GMT): Nov. 6, Friday

Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley (1730) * Brighton have won three of their four Premier League matches on Friday.

* Burnley are unbeaten in their last four league trips to Brighton. * Burnley's Chris Wood has scored eight goals in his 16 league matches against Brighton, his best tally against a team in England.

Southampton v Newcastle United (2000) * Southampton are aiming for a third successive Premier League win for the first time since May 2016 under Ronald Koeman.

* If the Saints secure a third straight victory, they would finish a day on top of the Premier League table for the first time. * Newcastle have won four of their last five Premier League matches against Southampton.

Nov. 7, Saturday Everton v Manchester United (1230)

* Everton are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games against United (D2 W1). * United have recorded only one defeat in their last 10 Premier League games against Everton (W5 D4).

* United have grabbed just seven points from their six Premier League games this season - their lowest tally at this stage since 2013-14 under David Moyes (also seven). Crystal Palace v Leeds United (1500)

* This is the first Premier League meeting between Palace and Leeds since Jan. 1998, when Palace lost 2-0 at home. * Palace have recorded three wins in their last 10 games against Leeds in all competitions (L5 D2).

* Leeds are unbeaten in their last four games against Palace in all competitions (W2 D2). Chelsea v Sheffield United (1730)

* Chelsea have lost four times in their previous eight Premier League games against Sheffield United (W3 D1). * The Blues last recorded a victory against the Blades in March 2007, beating them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

* Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last two Premier League meetings with Chelsea. West Ham United v Fulham (2000)

* West Ham are unbeaten in their last two Premier League games against Fulham, having last lost 2-1 to their London rivals in Jan. 2014. * Fulham have won three games out of their last 10 matches against West Ham in the Premier League (L5 D2).

* Fulham lost in all of their previous three trips to West Ham, leaking three goals in each of those games. Nov. 8, Sunday

West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1200) * West Brom have conceded the most goals in the Premier League this season (16).

* West Brom have won twice in their last 10 Premier League games against Spurs (L2 D6). * Spurs last recorded a win over West Brom in Jan. 2017, beating them 4-0 at home.

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400) * Leicester are without a win in their last three Premier League meetings with Wolves (L1 D2).

* Wolves have won three games out of their last 10 matches against Leicester in all competitions (L3 D4) * Each of the last two Premier League games between Leicester and Wolves ended in a goalless draw.

Manchester City v Liverpool (1630) * Since conceding five goals against Leicester in September, City have conceded only three goals in their following eight games in all competitions

* City have won three of their last five matches against Liverpool in all competitions (L1 D1). * Liverpool have lost all three of their previous Premier League visits to City, leaking 11 goals in total in those games.

Arsenal v Aston Villa (1915) * Arsenal have won eight of their previous 10 games against Villa in all competitions (L2).

* Villa last won an away game at Arsenal in Aug. 2013, beating the Gunners 3-1 in the Premier League. * Villa duo Jack Grealish and John McGinn have grabbed four assists each in the Premier League this season, only second to Spurs striker Harry Kane's tally of eight. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

