Soccer-Arsenal's Luiz back in training, could face Molde

We have to think what we need now, as well as also looking ahead." Arteta said his players were high on confidence following the win at United but he expected a difficult test against the Norweigian side, who are level with Arsenal on six points in Europa League Group B.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 08:51 IST
Arsenal defender David Luiz has made a quick recovery from a thigh injury and will return to the squad for Thursday's Europa League game against Molde, manager Mikel Arteta has said. Luiz missed Arsenal's wins over Dundalk and Manchester United after picking up the knock in the second half of their 1-0 defeat by Leicester City on Oct. 25.

"He's available to play and has been training well for the last few days ... he will be involved in the squad," Arteta told reporters on Wednesday. "You will see some changes again ... We have to manage the minutes and exposure we give to the players. We have to think what we need now, as well as also looking ahead."

Arteta said his players were high on confidence following the win at United but he expected a difficult test against the Norweigian side, who are level with Arsenal on six points in Europa League Group B. "To go to a stadium like Old Trafford and play with the courage we did, it's a big plus in terms of confidence and belief. But now we have to play like that more regularly," Arteta added.

"We will need to because Molde will be really competitive ... The table is really tight at the moment and it's probably the most difficult team we have faced in the competition."

