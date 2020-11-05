Left Menu
Chelsea says midfielder Kai Havertz in isolation

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says midfielder Kai Havertz has tested positive for the novel coronavirus Lampard says the German is undergoing a period of self-isolation. The Germans play the Czech Republic in a friendly next week, followed by Nations League group games against Ukraine and Spain. AP SSCSSC

Chelsea says midfielder Kai Havertz in isolation
Lampard says the German is undergoing a period of self-isolation. Havertz is now likely to miss Germany's three upcoming games during the international break. The Germans play the Czech Republic in a friendly next week, followed by Nations League group games against Ukraine and Spain. AP SSCSSC

