BBL: CA announces schedule, Hobart Hurricanes to take on Sydney Sixers in opening match

As Cricket Australia on Thursday announced the schedule of the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL), the first match will be played between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers on December 10. "The match-ups, start times and broadcasters for all BBL|10 regular season games have been confirmed, with venues in Tasmania, ACT, Queensland, and South Australia locked in for the 21 matches to be played in December," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"Venues for matches scheduled in the New Year will be announced in the coming weeks. The League hopes the easing of border restrictions around the country will allow matches to be played in every state throughout the tournament. The health and safety of players, staff, and fans will always remain the number one priority," it added. Blundstone Arena will host the season opener between the Hobart Hurricanes and defending champions Sydney Sixers, with the final set to be played on February 6, 2021.

From December 23, matches will also be held in Queensland at the Gabba and Metricon Stadium, while this season's first match will be played at Adelaide Oval in South Australia on December 28. Cricket Australia said information regarding tickets will be released in due course.

Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson said that this was the "most complex fixturing task" ever undertaken by the league. "This is, without doubt, the most complex fixturing task ever undertaken by the League and we are excited with where it has landed. It has been a difficult year for so many people around Australia and we look forward to bringing the BBL to every state should border conditions allow us to," Dobson said in a statement.

"We are also pleased to provide certainty to our Clubs, players, broadcasters, commercial partners and governments today with confirmation of match-ups, dates and start times for the entire BBL|10 campaign, and venues for matches through to the end of 2020," he added. (ANI)