IPL 13: It's not going to be easy for MI in playoff clash against DC, says Sanjay Bangar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar said it is not going to be easy for Mumbai Indians when they take on Delhi Capitals in the playoff clash.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 05-11-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 12:08 IST
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar said it is not going to be easy for Mumbai Indians when they take on Delhi Capitals in the playoff clash. Talking about the 'good' combination that Delhi Capitals have, Bangar said the Shreyas Iyer-led side is the only team that can challenge Mumbai Indians.

"Let me tell you one thing, when it goes to the Playoffs, no matter what has happened in the past, it's on the day which team plays better cricket. Delhi Capitals, I agree might not have the experience of playing a lot of Playoff matches, but what they have undergone this season is very critical," Bangar said while speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan. "Success early on, failures were in the latter half of the tournament, and then a very good match to qualify for and play in the second spot. I believe that the kind of combination they have of good, young, experienced Indian batsmen, a battery of overseas fast bowlers, and Indian spinners, that is a good mix of experience, pace, youth and then if there's one team that can challenge Mumbai Indians, its Delhi Capitals. So, be aware Mumbai Indians, it's not going to be easy," he added.

The league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 concluded on Tuesday with Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reaching the playoffs. Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Thursday while RCB will compete against SRH on Friday. (ANI)

