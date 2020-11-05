Sports News Roundup: NBA close to Dec. 22 start date for 2020-21; Blue Jackets’ Nyquist out 5-6 months after shoulder surgery and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA close to Dec. 22 start date for 2020-21: report

The National Basketball Players Association is close to a deal that would start the 2020-21 NBA season on Dec. 22 with a reduced schedule of 72 games per team, according to ESPN. The Athletic previously reported the possibility of a 72-game season that would start just before Christmas. According to ESPN, the NBA's board of governors and the NBPA were holding separate meetings on the matter Thursday with the expectation that the start date would be approved.

Maradona 'joking' with visitors, recovering well from surgery

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona is cracking jokes as he makes an "amazing" recovery following surgery for a brain clot, his personal physician told reporters on Wednesday evening. Leopoldo Luque, also Maradona's neurosurgeon, said the 60-year-old had "no neurological damage" and he was "amazed by his recovery" at the Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires province where he underwent the operation on Tuesday.

Blue Jackets' Nyquist out 5-6 months after shoulder surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Gustav Nyquist will be sidelined five to six months after undergoing surgery to repair a labral tear in his left shoulder, the team announced Wednesday. Nyquist, 31, had the surgery Tuesday.

Suspension of Bears WR Wims upheld: reports

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims lost the appeal of his suspension and will miss the next two games. Multiple outlets reported Wednesday the NFL upheld Wims' two-game suspension handed down Monday for sucker-punching New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Sunday night.

49ers close facility day before game with Green Bay

A positive COVID-19 test triggered the closure of the San Francisco 49ers facility on Wednesday, one day before the team is scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers in a primetime game to kick off Week 9. The 49ers placed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday afternoon after he tested positive. Three others were placed on the list due to close contact with Bourne, the team later announced Wednesday, and will not play Thursday: left tackle Trent Williams, as well as wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Samuel already was out with a hamstring injury.

Nadal survives Lopez scare in Paris to claim 1,000th win

Top seed Rafa Nadal was handed an opening night fright by his good friend Feliciano Lopez at the Paris Masters on Wednesday, but rallied to beat his fellow Spaniard 4-6 7-6(5) 6-4 and claim his 1,000th ATP Tour win. Nadal becomes just the fourth man to achieve 1,000 singles victories in the Open Era, behind Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068).

'Fuerza Diego'- Schwartzman sends message to hero Maradona

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman sent a message of support to his namesake and sporting idol Diego Maradona after his 7-5 6-3 win over Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the Paris Masters second round on Wednesday. Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered to one of the greatest soccer players of all time, underwent surgery on Tuesday to treat a blood clot on his brain.

Olympics: Gymnastics meet a test of Tokyo's readiness

Tokyo's ability to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and stage next year's Olympic Games safely will undergo a major test this week with gymnasts from four nations gathering in the Japanese capital for a friendly tournament. The meet on Nov. 8 -- featuring 30 gymnasts from Japan, the United States, China and Russia -- marks the first international event at a Tokyo Olympics venue since the Games were postponed in March due to the pandemic.

Sports betting stocks surge after positive election results

Stocks for sports gambling companies surged across the board Wednesday after several states moved closer to approving various sports betting laws on Election Night. Penn National Gaming and DraftKings were the biggest risers on Wednesday, each gaining more than eight percent at times during after-hours trading. Flutter Entertainment, owner of FanDuel, was up more than four percent after also trading more than seven percent higher earlier in the day.

Wellens earns second stage win at Vuelta, Roglic stays in lead

Belgian Tim Wellens won Wednesday's hilly stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana as defending champion Primoz Roglic maintained his lead over Richard Carapaz in the general classification. Wellens outmanoeuvred Canadian Michael Woods on the final bend of the 204 kilometre stage from Lugo to Ourense to take his second victory on this year's Vuelta.