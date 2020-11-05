Chelsea's Kai Havertz tests positive for coronavirus, confirms Lampard
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Wednesday confirmed that Kai Havertz has tested positive for coronavirus.ANI | London | Updated: 05-11-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 13:48 IST
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Wednesday confirmed that Kai Havertz has tested positive for coronavirus. Due to the infection, the player missed Chelsea's Champions League clash against Rennes. The club defeated the French side by 3-0 in the match.
"Kai has tested positive for Covid in the testing going into this game so he has come away from the squad, he is in isolation as the doctor's orders are and we move on. He isolates for that period and we are wishing him well," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying. "We are taking the precautions we take. Everybody has been tested, the whole squad since, and we have had negative tests, and hopefully, it is a case of taking Kai out, everyone is negative and we move on in the short-term," he added.
Chelsea will now take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on November 7. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- Rennes
- Kai
- Lampard
- Kai Havertz
- French
- Frank Lampard
- Sheffield United
ALSO READ
Soccer-Mendy is Chelsea's number one -- for now: Lampard
Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser hints Season 4, possibility of time jump, Karate Kid 2’s plotline
Soccer-Lampard to discuss penalty duties after Jorginho miss
Soccer-Chelsea defender Rudiger back in contention, says Lampard
Soccer-Chelsea improving but need to find balance, says boss Lampard