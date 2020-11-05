Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID effect: FIH postpones Pro League matches

Britain and Germany (men) were due to clash next weekend, while China and Belgium were to go up against each other in the women's competition in January next year. "With the travel constraints governed by the regulations in place in Germany, Belgium and China due to the COVID-19 global health pandemic, the International Hockey Federation (FIH), on request of the travelling teams involved, has decided to postpone the following FIH Hockey Pro League matches," the world body said in a statement.

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:36 IST
COVID effect: FIH postpones Pro League matches

The International Hockey Federation on Thursday postponed two upcoming FIH Pro League matches due to the COVID-19 related travel restrictions in the competing nations. Britain and Germany (men) were due to clash next weekend, while China and Belgium were to go up against each other in the women's competition in January next year.

"With the travel constraints governed by the regulations in place in Germany, Belgium and China due to the COVID-19 global health pandemic, the International Hockey Federation (FIH), on request of the travelling teams involved, has decided to postpone the following FIH Hockey Pro League matches," the world body said in a statement. The FIH further said it will keep monitoring the global health situation closely and come out with new dates for these matches after consultation with the stakeholders.

"While it's always a pity to have to take such decisions, we fully understand the situation and this is the most appropriate course of action to date," FIH CEO Thierry Weil said. "We do hope that the global health situation will improve soon and our thoughts are with all those who are affected at the moment. We're looking forward to enjoying international hockey matches next year again." The second season of the FIH Hockey Pro League -- the annual global League involving the world's best international teams, both men and women -- started in January this year and has been extended until May 2021 because of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow mayor says COVID-19 situation worsening, extends home learning

Moscows mayor said on Thursday that the citys coronavirus situation was getting worse, and extended a remote learning period for secondary schools as infections climbed nationwide at a near-record daily rate.The Kremlin said the situation w...

UPDATE 4-Bank of England ramps up stimulus again to tackle COVID and Brexit hit

The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus by a bigger-than-expected 150 billion pounds 195 billion as it prepared for economic damage from new coronavirus lockdowns and the looming risk of Brexit.The move comes on ...

Election violence hits Ivory Coast cocoa port arrivals

Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast fell this week because of a violent political standoff following a disputed presidential election in the worlds top growing nation, exporters said on Thursday. The political crisis in the West African ...

Indonesia suffers first recession in over 20 years, finmin says "worst is over"

Indonesia suffered its first recession in over two decades as the COVID-19 pandemic hit consumption and business activity in Southeast Asias largest economy, costing millions of jobs, the statistics bureau said on Thursday. Gross domestic p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020