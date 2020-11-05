Left Menu
Pondicherry cricket association to host inaugural T20 tourney in bio-bubble

The tournament would feature six teams, all owned by CAP, and will be held at the Siechem stadium. There will be no cash awards, player fees, daily allowance, or franchisees in the evnt, a press release said.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:47 IST
Pondicherry cricket association to host inaugural T20 tourney in bio-bubble

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) will be organising its inaugural T20 tournament from November 11 to 27 in a bio-secure environment because of the COVID-19 pandemic here. The tournament would feature six teams, all owned by CAP, and will be held at the Siechem stadium.

There will be no cash awards, player fees, daily allowance, or franchisees in the evnt, a press release said. A total of 33 games will be played, including semi-finals and finals.

Performances in this cash-less tournament will be considered for this season's domestic competitions, the release said. All players, coaches, managers, physio, entire ground staff, match officials and event managers will stay in a bio-bubble created at CAP guest houses and hotels during the tournament, an official said.

"Everyone in the bio-bubble will be screened for COVID-19 once every four days until the end of the tournament to ensure safe conduct of the tournament," the official added. All the committee members, referees, officials, ground staff and other related members will be COVID-19 insured and players will get additionally insured for on-field injury as well.

The tournament, powered by Dream 11 (title sponsors of IPL 2020), would be streamed live in FANCODE app, managed by Dream 11..

