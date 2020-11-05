Soccer-South Africa to host both Afcon qualifiers v Sao Tome e Principe

Sao Tome e Principe will give up home advantage in their back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month after agreeing to play both games at opponents South Africa. The teams will meet in the first group stage qualifier in Durban on Nov. 13, with Sao Tome e Principe originally scheduled to host a return match three days later.

But the South African Football Association announced on Thursday that both games will be played in Africa's most industrialised nation, which has well-constructed plans for sporting bio-bubbles to field teams. It will also afford players from both sides the chance for a swift return to their European clubs without connecting through other African states.

South Africa have three points from their opening two games and Sao Tome none in the qualifiers for the finals that are scheduled to be staged in Cameroon in early 2022.