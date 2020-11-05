Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-South Africa to host both Afcon qualifiers v Sao Tome e Principe

The teams will meet in the first group stage qualifier in Durban on Nov. 13, with Sao Tome e Principe originally scheduled to host a return match three days later. But the South African Football Association announced on Thursday that both games will be played in Africa’s most industrialised nation, which has well-constructed plans for sporting bio-bubbles to field teams.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:11 IST
Soccer-South Africa to host both Afcon qualifiers v Sao Tome e Principe

Sao Tome e Principe will give up home advantage in their back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month after agreeing to play both games at opponents South Africa. The teams will meet in the first group stage qualifier in Durban on Nov. 13, with Sao Tome e Principe originally scheduled to host a return match three days later.

But the South African Football Association announced on Thursday that both games will be played in Africa's most industrialised nation, which has well-constructed plans for sporting bio-bubbles to field teams. It will also afford players from both sides the chance for a swift return to their European clubs without connecting through other African states.

South Africa have three points from their opening two games and Sao Tome none in the qualifiers for the finals that are scheduled to be staged in Cameroon in early 2022.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Airbnb restricts English bookings again for second lockdown

Home rental firm Airbnb said it would restrict bookings in England as the country entered its second national lockdown on Thursday, adding only those with legal exemptions could use the platform to book long-term stays. Government guidance ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Schools can recover only tuition fees for now: MP High Court

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday said that schools can recover only tuition fee from students till the government declares that the coronavirus pandemic is over. It also directed that fees shall not be increased for the academic ye...

Govt issues revised guidelines for international arrivals

The government on Thursday issued a set of revised guidelines for international arrivals, under which travellers seeking exemption from institutional quarantine will need to submit a negative RT-PCR report 72 hours before undertaking the jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020