'Punch in our stomach', says Solskjaer on loss in UCL clash

After suffering a 1-2 loss against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the loss is a "punch" in their stomach.

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:15 IST
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer . Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a 1-2 loss against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the loss is a "punch" in their stomach. Manchester United was stunned by Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday (local time). Demba Ba and Edin Visca scored goals for the hosts while Anthony Martial was able to score one goal for United.

Solskjaer's side has managed to collect six points from their first two Champions League matches. In the Premier League, the club currently sits 15th, having won just two of their first six matches. "Disappointed with the result. We picked a team to win the game and hoped we had enough to create chances and we didn't. That's not something we go out to do," Goal.com quoted Solskajer as saying.

"The last two results have been a punch in our stomach and the only way I know of, and I hope the players as well, the only way to respond is to get your act together for Everton. That's going to be tough and difficult, I'm glad we've got a game on Saturday," he added. Solskajer made several changes to his starting XI for the match against Istanbul, as he benched Paul Pogba and started Dean Henderson for Wednesday's match.

Manchester United will next take on Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, November 7. (ANI)

