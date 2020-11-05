Game against Liverpool very important for us, says Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has admitted that the upcoming clash against Liverpool is very important for the club if they want to win the Premier League this season. Liverpool is currently at the top of the Premier League 2020-21 season with 16 points from seven matches. The Reds recently defeated Atalanta 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Manchester City is at the 10th spot in the Premier League with 11 points from six matches. The side also won its last match in the Champions League. "It's a very important game for us, it's a direct confrontation against the leader of the table. We need to win those three points if we want to aspire to win the Premier League again. We need to be very focused, especially playing at home. We need to play our way and try to win the game," Goal.com quoted Jesus as saying.

Jesus recently returned from injury and he has not featured in the Premier League since City's first game of the season against Wolves on September 21. "When I got injured, I felt really sad the first few days, that's normal. But I focused on my recovery, I worked hard every single day and I returned earlier than expected. The manager gave me the chance to play a few minutes against Olympiacos and I'm happy to have contributed," said Jesus.

Manchester City had finished in the second spot in the Premier League 2019-20 season. (ANI)