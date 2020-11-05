Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foden recalled by England but Greenwood yet to return

Foden has since scored three times in six Premier League games and was recalled by Southgate as England faces Ireland in a friendly next Thursday, before heading to Belgium and welcoming Iceland to London as the Nations League group concludes. But there is no space for Greenwood despite Southampton striker Danny Ings being injured.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:02 IST
Foden recalled by England but Greenwood yet to return

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been recalled for England's tripleheader of matches this month but Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remains out of the squad. The duo made their debuts in September's Nations League game against Iceland before being sent home from Reykjavik for breaching UEFA's biosecure coronavirus bubble rules by meeting women at the team hotel.

They were left out of the squad for games in October as punishment. Foden has since scored three times in six Premier League games and was recalled by Southgate as England faces Ireland in a friendly next Thursday, before heading to Belgium and welcoming Iceland to London as the Nations League group concludes.

But there is no space for Greenwood despite Southampton striker Danny Ings being injured. “We are looking at the balance of the squad positionally firstly," Southgate said on Thursday. "Phil has had a lot of football with his club most recently and Mason has had less game time with United.

“I have had a good chat with (United manager) Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) about his development and I feel it is better for him to stay at the club at the moment, to develop over the next few months. But they are both available, there was no carryover from September, that is done. Both are available for selection and are going to be very good players.” United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is the only player in Southgate's 29-man squad who has yet to play for England. Southgate hopes the England matches can help lift spirits during a second national lockdown which began on Thursday.

"Everybody has recognized the opportunity to provide entertainment for people, to show some signs that something close to normality can take place, to give hope to people really,” Southgate said. "We have huge sympathy with people who are not able to carry out their businesses at this time. We know how difficult that is for everybody as a nation. Again, we have got to recognize the privilege we have got to do our job.”

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians hand Delhi 'Capital' punishment, reach 6th IPL final

Mumbai Indians, arguably the best T20 outfit in the history of the format, carried out a clinical decimation of Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the first qualifier, to set sights on their fifth Indian Premier League title. Surya Kumar Yadav 51...

2 godowns of illegal crackers unearthed in Jalandhar

Two godowns of illegal firecrackers and Chinese kite flying strings worth Rs 10 lakh were unearthed here on Thursday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the two units at Pacca Bagh locality were raided, and 44 boxes of firecrackers and 15 bo...

Shah sets target of 200 seats for 2021 Bengal polls

Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah Thursday set a target of winning 200 out of the total 294 seats in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, party sources said. Shah, who visited Bankura during the day to take stock of the p...

Gurjar stir continues in Rajasthan; delegation seeks lifting of blockade

As members of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti continued to block the Delhi-Mumbai rail route in Bharatpur over demands of reservation, a delegation comprising leaders of 80 Gurjar villages of Bayana on Thursday sought the lifting of the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020