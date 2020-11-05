Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Philipsen claims first Grand Tour stage win in tough conditions

Roglic was just glad the punishing stage was over after tackling unforgiving conditions, made worse by the Vuelta being moved from its traditional place in the calendar from the end of the Spanish summer to winter due to coronavirus disruption. "It was a hard day," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:11 IST
Cycling-Philipsen claims first Grand Tour stage win in tough conditions
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Belgian Jasper Philipsen won stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday after a gruelling 230km hilly route from Mos to Puebla de Sanabria lasting over six hours in persistent rain and a constant headwind. Overall leader Primoz Roglic of Slovenia retained his 39-second lead over Ecuador's Richard Carapaz as both riders crossed the line along with Philipsen in an 84-man peloton, meaning no change to the general classification standings.

Italian rider Mattia Cattaneo launched a solo attack from the breakaway group with 30km remaining and at one point had a 90-second lead but was reeled in during the final phase of the stage. UAE Team Emirates' Philipsen, meanwhile, waited before attacking German Pascal Ackermann in the uphill finish and kept in front before crossing the line for his first Grand Tour win, joyfully punching the air before embracing his team mates.

"It's amazing. I can't describe how happy I am with this victory. It means a lot to me. I've been waiting all the Vuelta for the right moment and today this moment was unexpected,' he said. Roglic was just glad the punishing stage was over after tackling unforgiving conditions, made worse by the Vuelta being moved from its traditional place in the calendar from the end of the Spanish summer to winter due to coronavirus disruption.

"It was a hard day," he said. "I'm really happy that now it is behind us. I don't know how enjoyable it was. It was a hard pace... fast all day long and the cold and rain. A big and tough day is behind us," . Friday's stage from Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo is the last of three consecutive hilly routes but is far shorter than Thursday's stage at 162km.

The race is set to be decided in Saturday's mountain stage before the procession into Madrid on Sunday.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Regeneron hopes U.S. will authorize coronavirus antibody drug soon

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said U.S. health regulators were doing a careful analysis of its experimental antibody cocktail to treat COVID-19 and that it was hopeful the drug could be authorized for emergency use in the country soon. The ...

Soccer-Premier League's PPV scheme to be scrapped after internationals - reports

The Premier League is set to ditch the controversial pay-per-view scheme after Novembers international window amid strong criticism from fans, British media reported on Thursday. The Premier League last month agreed a deal with domestic tel...

Belarus' Lukashenko bans return of citizens abroad to curb coronavirus - TV

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday ordered border guards to prevent the return to Belarus of its citizens who left and are currently abroad - with the exception of those in Russia - to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Dont ...

Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians hand Delhi 'Capital' punishment, reach 6th IPL final

Mumbai Indians, arguably the best T20 outfit in the history of the format, carried out a clinical decimation of Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the first qualifier, to set sights on their fifth Indian Premier League title. Surya Kumar Yadav 51...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020