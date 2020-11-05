Left Menu
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to reach sixth IPL final

Hardik Pandya also scored 37 off 14 balls. In reply, Delhi Capitals finished on 143 for 8 with Jasprit Bumrah taking 4 for 14. Brief Scores: MI 200/5 (Ishan Kushan 55 no off 30 balls, Suryakumar Yadav 51 off 38 balls, Hardik Pandya 37 no off 14 balls, R Ashwin 3/29). Delhi Capitals 143/8 (Marcus Stoinis 65 off 46 balls, Jasprit Bumrah 4/14).

Defending champions Mumbai Indians reached their sixth Indian Premier League final beating Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the first Qualifier on Thursday. Batting first, MI scored 200 for 5 riding on half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 38 balls) and Ishan Kishan (55 no off 30 balls). Hardik Pandya also scored 37 off 14 balls.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

