Left Menu
Development News Edition

The way we finished at back-end was magnificent: Rohit

"I think that was the phase where we could have capitalised more and get under their skin and see to it that we got two more wickets," Iyer said. Iyer felt that they gave away 30 runs too many in the end overs.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-11-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 00:03 IST
The way we finished at back-end was magnificent: Rohit
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@ipl)

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was all praise for his team's collective effort in beating Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Mumbai Indians dominated the one-sided proceedings to make it to their sixth IPL final.

"Yes, I guess so," Rohit said when asked if it was his team's best performance in this year's IPL. "The way we came out today with that intent after losing the wicket in the second over, the way (Quinton) De Kock and Surya took the momentum towards us was great to watch and then the way we finished towards the back-end was magnificent," Sharma said at the post match presentation. "And again with the bowl (the performance) was absolutely clinical as well. We were very clear with the plans on what we wanted to achieve, and yes a perfect result for us," Sharma said.

He also praised the pace-bowling duo of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah and also stressed that Boult, who sustained a groin injury, was looking fine. "I have not seen him (Boult), but it looks okay. It is a big game that is coming up and we have got three-four days and we wanted to make sure that he is okay. "He went off obviously, but he looks okay. I don't think it's a big problem. The next three days he will be fine and on the park on the 10th," said Rohit.

Losing captain Shreyas Iyer said that they were not able to capitalise after taking two quick wickets in the middle overs in the Mumbai innings and that proved costly. "I think, we were top of the game, especially in that phase where we got two quick wickets and they were some 110/4 in 13 or 14 overs. "I think that was the phase where we could have capitalised more and get under their skin and see to it that we got two more wickets," Iyer said.

Iyer felt that they gave away 30 runs too many in the end overs. "We could have chased a total of 170 on this wicket, but it is part and parcel of the game, every night it is not going to be yours," he said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland on track to get COVID-19 surge under control, official says

Ireland is on track to get its second wave of COVID-19 infections under control by the end of November when the government hopes to ease some of the strictest restrictions in Europe, a senior public health official said on Thursday. Ireland...

31% rapes in Delhi last year committed against children: NGO

Thirty-one per cent of the total 3,137 rape cases in Delhi last year were committed against children, an NGO claimed. According to a statement by the Praja Foundation, reporting of major crimes has decreased in the past five years. Reportin...

Fortnite to return to Apple devices via Nvidia cloud gaming service - BBC

Users of Apple Incs iPhone and iPad could soon be able to play Epic Gamess Fortnite game again via Nvidias cloud gaming service, the BBC reported on Thursday.Nvidia Corp has developed a version of its GeForce cloud gaming service that runs ...

WRAPUP 4-Fed keeps policy steady amid U.S. election uncertainty

The Federal Reserve kept its loose monetary policy intact on Thursday and pledged again to do whatever it can in coming months to sustain a U.S. economic recovery threatened by a spreading coronavirus pandemic and facing uncertainty over a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020