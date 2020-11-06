The way we finished at back-end was magnificent: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was all praise for his team's collective effort in beating Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Mumbai Indians dominated the one-sided proceedings to make it to their sixth IPL final.

"Yes, I guess so," Rohit said when asked if it was his team's best performance in this year's IPL. "The way we came out today with that intent after losing the wicket in the second over, the way (Quinton) De Kock and Surya took the momentum towards us was great to watch and then the way we finished towards the back-end was magnificent," Sharma said at the post match presentation. "And again with the bowl (the performance) was absolutely clinical as well. We were very clear with the plans on what we wanted to achieve, and yes a perfect result for us," Sharma said.

He also praised the pace-bowling duo of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah and also stressed that Boult, who sustained a groin injury, was looking fine. "I have not seen him (Boult), but it looks okay. It is a big game that is coming up and we have got three-four days and we wanted to make sure that he is okay. "He went off obviously, but he looks okay. I don't think it's a big problem. The next three days he will be fine and on the park on the 10th," said Rohit.

Losing captain Shreyas Iyer said that they were not able to capitalise after taking two quick wickets in the middle overs in the Mumbai innings and that proved costly. "I think, we were top of the game, especially in that phase where we got two quick wickets and they were some 110/4 in 13 or 14 overs. "I think that was the phase where we could have capitalised more and get under their skin and see to it that we got two more wickets," Iyer said.

Iyer felt that they gave away 30 runs too many in the end overs. "We could have chased a total of 170 on this wicket, but it is part and parcel of the game, every night it is not going to be yours," he said.