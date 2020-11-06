Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arteta calls for VAR in Europa League group stages

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said UEFA must review their decision to only introduce the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system at the knockout stage of the Europa League after his team had a goal controversially ruled out for offside on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 08:48 IST
Soccer-Arteta calls for VAR in Europa League group stages

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said UEFA must review their decision to only introduce the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system at the knockout stage of the Europa League after his team had a goal controversially ruled out for offside on Thursday. Arsenal fell behind in the 22nd minute in London before fighting back to beat Norway's Molde 4-1 in Group B of Europe's second-tier club competition.

But Arteta was left frustrated that a goal from Eddie Nketiah was ruled out, with TV replays showing he was onside. "I don't think it makes any sense ... when we have the technology and we all believe it is the right call for everybody to do it," Arteta told reporters.

"We were complaining with the referee because we were told it was clearly onside, and obviously it's a situation that can change the game. So it's something they (UEFA) have to look at and, if possible, change it." Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Aston Villa.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Investors see silver-lining in U.S. election uncertainty

A definitive result on the next U.S. president may still be elusive, but two days after Election Day, investors are back in buy-everything mode - counting on Republicans keeping control of the Senate and limiting regulatory change as well a...

Congress' apprehensions baseless, Kamal Nath govt also elected through EVMs: Tulsi Silawat

Sanwer BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat termed apprehensions raised by Congress regarding the Electronic Voting Machines EVMs as baseless, stating that the opposition party did not level such allegations when former chief minister Kamal Nath-led...

China stocks fall, but see weekly gains as U.S. election in focus

China stocks fell on Friday after sharp losses in the healthcare and consumer sectors, but headed for weekly gains as growing prospects of a Joe Biden presidency in the United States raised hopes of decreased tensions between Washington and...

Our execution in death overs was miles off: Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting lamented that his bowlers were miles off in the death overs against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 and they will have to dig deep as a team to make the IPL final. Delhi will get another shot at ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020