Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadal reaches Paris Masters quarters, chasing elusive title

Zverev broke in the ninth game of the decider, then saved a break point at 30-40 before serving out the match with two aces, bringing his total to 19. He next faces three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, after the Swiss veteran rallied to beat fifth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-11-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 09:20 IST
Nadal reaches Paris Masters quarters, chasing elusive title

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal stayed on course for an elusive first title at the Paris Masters after beating Jordan Thompson 6-1, 7-6 (3) to reach the quarterfinals. Nadal has won 86 career titles, including 35 in Masters events, but lost his only final at the Bercy Indoor Arena in Paris 13 years ago.

Thompson found his range in the second set, hitting a couple of big winners down the line and forcing a set point with Nadal serving at 6-5. After a decent second serve, Nadal saved it after a long rally. "He played well, so I give credit to him. He started to change directions very well with the serve, hitting the right spots," Nadal said. "Then he's super fast from the baseline, returning some very difficult balls." But Thompson threw his racket onto the ground in frustration after losing the next point and Nadal's sharp backhand volley at the net took it into a tiebreaker.

The unseeded Australian saved one match point with his third ace of the tiebreaker, but on the next opportunity Nadal pushed his opponent to the back of the court and Thompson's forehand sank into the net. Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam champion who on Wednesday became only the fourth man to reach 1,000 match wins, next faces Spanish countryman Pablo Carreno Busta.

"He's always improving ... this year playing the semifinals again in New York (at the U.S. Open) and quarterfinals in Roland Garros," Nadal said. "He's playing great." Still, Nadal holds a 6-0 lead in their meetings, having beaten him twice already this year. Alexander Zverev needed three hours to beat unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (11), 6-7 (7), 6-4.

The fourth-seeded German saved set points in each of the opening two sets, but then Mannarino saved a match point at 7-6 down in the tiebreaker and clinched the second set with a smart volley at the net. Zverev broke in the ninth game of the decider, then saved a break point at 30-40 before serving out the match with two aces, bringing his total to 19.

He next faces three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, after the Swiss veteran rallied to beat fifth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev 1-6, 6-4, 6-3. Zverev has won all three previous matches against the 12th-seeded Wawrinka, including in an Australian Open quarterfinal this year.

Earlier, No. 3 Daniil Medvedev overcame a first-set blip where he conceded 11 straight points before rallying to beat 16th-seeded Alex de Minaur 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. The strong-serving Russian concluded with a 13th ace and next plays No. 6 Diego Schwartzman, the French Open semifinalist who routed qualifier Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1, 6-1 to take a step closer to reaching the season-ending ATP Finals for the first time.

"Diego is playing amazing at this moment," Medvedev said. "His results are unbelievable." Schwartzman would qualify for the Nov. 15-22 tournament in London if he beats Medvedev. In other third-round matches, 2014 runner-up Milos Raonic advanced after beating American qualifier Marcos Giron 7-6 (1), 6-2.

The 10th-seeded Canadian had 15 aces and did not face a break point. He next faces unseeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert, who defeated former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 to continue his strong form.

Humbert knocked out French Open semifinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round, and took his second title of the year two weeks ago at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium. Carreno Busta, who is challenging Schwartzman for a place at The O2 arena in London, won 7-5, 6-2 against unseeded Norbert Gombos.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Investors see silver-lining in U.S. election uncertainty

A definitive result on the next U.S. president may still be elusive, but two days after Election Day, investors are back in buy-everything mode - counting on Republicans keeping control of the Senate and limiting regulatory change as well a...

Congress' apprehensions baseless, Kamal Nath govt also elected through EVMs: Tulsi Silawat

Sanwer BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat termed apprehensions raised by Congress regarding the Electronic Voting Machines EVMs as baseless, stating that the opposition party did not level such allegations when former chief minister Kamal Nath-led...

China stocks fall, but see weekly gains as U.S. election in focus

China stocks fell on Friday after sharp losses in the healthcare and consumer sectors, but headed for weekly gains as growing prospects of a Joe Biden presidency in the United States raised hopes of decreased tensions between Washington and...

Our execution in death overs was miles off: Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting lamented that his bowlers were miles off in the death overs against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 and they will have to dig deep as a team to make the IPL final. Delhi will get another shot at ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020