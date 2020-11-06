Left Menu
Working a lot on tactical elements to become better than last season: Bedia

Preparing for the upcoming ISL, FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia on Friday said his team is working a lot on the tactical elements in order to make the side stronger than the last season. "We are working a lot on our tactical elements this year and I believe this will make us stronger than we were last season," Bedia said at a virtual press conference.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:12 IST
Preparing for the upcoming ISL, FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia on Friday said his team is working a lot on the tactical elements in order to make the side stronger than the last season. The 2020-21 ISL will be payed in three venues in Goa from November 20 till March. "The one thing I am noticing this year as compared to last season is the intensity of the training sessions. "We are working a lot on our tactical elements this year and I believe this will make us stronger than we were last season," Bedia said at a virtual press conference. According to the Spaniard, the rhythm which the foreign players will provide will be crucial at the end of the season.

"The one thing I can say from what I have seen in the training sessions right now, and having played with the team for the last couple of years, is the fact that I believe the foreigners that we have can give us that extra rhythm that we will need to try and push ourselves all the way to the final. "We had a great strength in the team last season as well and I believe we have similar quality again this time. "But it is that actual bit of rhythm I feel that could be crucial, come the later stage of the tournament, towards the fag end of the season," the 31-year-old central mid-fielder added.

FC Goa start their ISL campaign on November 22 against Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium. He also said that the club would continue to play the same style of football.

"I do believe we will continue to play the same style of football. "With regards to the tactical elements and the differences you expect us to see, I think this season will be a lot more organised, given the fact that we are working not just on our defences but on our attacking movements as well." Citing Bengaluru FC's example, Bedia conceded that some teams who were little better than them in terms of tactical elements had an upper hand in the past seasons. Attacking mid-fielder and India international Brandon Fernandes believed that FC Goa will have a bit of an advantage over other teams as they are used to playing in the coastal state and know the conditions.

He said that his ultimate goal was to perform better than the last season..

