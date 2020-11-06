Left Menu
Three persons involved in fleecing money from athletes apprehended by UP police: Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that three persons involved in fleecing money from athletes with the assurance of helping them to participate in Khelo India Games 2021 have been apprehended by UP Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:44 IST
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that three persons involved in fleecing money from athletes with the assurance of helping them to participate in Khelo India Games 2021 have been apprehended by UP Police. "I am happy to share that the 3 persons, Sanjay Pratap Singh, Anuj Kumar and Ravi, involved in fleecing money from athletes with the assurance of helping them to participate in Khelo India Games 2021 have been apprehended by UP Police this morning, following an FIR by SAI," Rijiju tweeted.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), in a press release on Wednesday, had said that it has lodged a complaint with Uttar Pradesh Police after several athletes were duped through false Khelo India advertisement on social media. "The Sports Authority of India has received several complaints from grassroots-level athletes from across the country that an advertisement has been posted on social media platforms, inviting applications to participate in the Khelo India games scheduled in Panchkula in Haryana in 2021," the SAI had said in a statement.

"In the advertisement, athletes have been asked to deposit Rs 6,000 for enrolling in the Khelo India camp and have been assured that they can participate after trials. A phone number was mentioned in the advertisement. Acting as an aspirant, the SAI has managed to get bank account details of the concerned person who is a resident of Agra," it had added. (ANI)

