Soccer-EFL gives green light to Derby's takeover by Sheikh Khaled

"The club's submission under the Owners and Director's test for Derventio was approved by the EFL board on Thursday," Derby said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:25 IST
Derby County's proposed takeover by Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan has been approved by the English Football League, the club said on Friday. The deal has been agreed in principle following talks held by Derby owner Mel Morris with Derventio Holdings Limited, which is controlled by Sheikh Khaled's Bin Zayed International LLC.

Sheikh Khaled had previously made bids to buy Premier League clubs Liverpool and Newcastle United, according to British media reports. "The club's submission under the Owners and Director's test for Derventio was approved by the EFL board on Thursday," Derby said in a statement.

The statement added that the deal had been given the green light to proceed and the transaction was "expected to close very soon". Derby are second-bottom of the second-tier Championship table after a six-game winless run, with pressure mounting on manager Phillip Cocu.

Dutchman Cocu will not be in the dugout for Derby's clash with Barnsley on Saturday as he and Morris are self-isolating after club chief executive Stephen Pearce tested positive for COVID-19.

