Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan Cricket Board to award central contracts to 25 women cricketers

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will award a central contract to 25 women cricketers to form a national women's team.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:39 IST
Afghanistan Cricket Board to award central contracts to 25 women cricketers
ACB Logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will award a central contract to 25 women cricketers to form a national women's team. ACB had organised a training camp for 40 female cricketers, out of which 25 were selected.

"The training camp, which was conducted considering Islamic and traditional Afghan values, concluded today. During the camp, which was commenced on 17th October, the players were trained in batting, bowling, fielding, and to strengthen their physical fitness," the country's cricket board said in an official statement. "As per ICC requirements, ACB wants to have a women cricket team albeit adhering to the traditional Afghan and Islamic values. ACB also intends to hold a training camp in near future for the women's team in one of the Islamic countries," the statement further read.

Earlier this week, ACB appointed Rahmatullah Qureishi as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Qureishi is an experienced administrator having extensive working background of more than 23 years with various multinational organisations such as the World Bank and the United Nations in the fields of Youth and Adolescent Development, M&E, and project management.

He holds two Masters in Public Administration and General Management respectively and has attended many academic courses in Europe and the US as well. Qureishi has also represented Afghanistan at many global conferences and forums on the issues of youth and socio-economic development. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Daimler Bus bags first order from Assam govt for 20 BharatBenz range of buses

Chennai, Nov 6 PTI Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, a subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler, on Friday said it has received its first order of 20 air-conditioned buses from the government of Assam. The flag-off ceremony of the new buses w...

Eldeco Housing Q2 net profit up 96pc at Rs 16 cr

Eldeco Housing and Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 96 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 15.78 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 8.04 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing...

Former BJD MLA resigns from party

A day after being suspended from the Biju Janata Dal on the charge of anti-party activities, former MLA Jiban Pradip Dash on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the regional outfit. Dash, who was elected to the Odisha Assembly fr...

Maha govt submits 12 names to Guv for nomination to Council

The Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government on Friday submitted to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a list of 12 members to be nominated to the Legislative Council from his quota. The list was submitted to the Governor at Raj Bhavan here...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020