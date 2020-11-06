Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSA name 24-man squad for limited-overs series against England

Cricket South Africa on Friday named a 24-man squad for limited-overs series against England commencing on November 27.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:34 IST
CSA name 24-man squad for limited-overs series against England
South Africa limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock. Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa on Friday named a 24-man squad for limited-overs series against England commencing on November 27. England will visit South Africa to play three T20Is as well as three-match ODI series behind closed doors at Six Gun Grill Newlands and Eurolux Boland Park from November 27 to December 9.

Warriors' Glenton Stuurman has received his maiden international call-up. He and the rest of the named squad will be eligible for selection for both series. The 28-year-old from Oudtshoorn has 10 franchise matches to his name, with 35 wickets under his belt. Junior Dala also makes a return to the national team after a prolonged injury saw him miss out on last season's inbound international tours.

"We're very excited to be announcing this squad today. With the bio-secure environment where movement in and out of the squad will be limited, we had to make sure that we have all our bases covered with the 24 players," newly appointed Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said in a release. "It also gives the team the opportunity to play some inter-squad games just to make sure that they sharpen up those white-ball skills before the series start. I'd like to wish the team and everyone involved all the best for the upcoming tour against England. I'm really looking forward to the summer ahead," he added.

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said he was delighted to see the many months of hard work that was put in by so many at CSA bearing fruit. "I'm extremely proud of the hard work that the CSA team has put into ensuring the Proteas men return to international cricket. It's been a long winter and it's really pleasing that we finally have an imminent international tour on our shores to look forward to," he said.

"This is an important season for the team, with an ICC T20 World Cup coming up late next year in India. I'm sure that the T20 series in particular, is going to boast some explosive performances for cricket fans to enjoy at home. An ODI series against the reigning World Champions will always bring a level of excitement of its own. I'm looking forward to an exciting return to international cricket for our Proteas," Smith added. South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Daimler Bus bags first order from Assam govt for 20 BharatBenz range of buses

Chennai, Nov 6 PTI Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, a subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler, on Friday said it has received its first order of 20 air-conditioned buses from the government of Assam. The flag-off ceremony of the new buses w...

Eldeco Housing Q2 net profit up 96pc at Rs 16 cr

Eldeco Housing and Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 96 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 15.78 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 8.04 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing...

Former BJD MLA resigns from party

A day after being suspended from the Biju Janata Dal on the charge of anti-party activities, former MLA Jiban Pradip Dash on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the regional outfit. Dash, who was elected to the Odisha Assembly fr...

Maha govt submits 12 names to Guv for nomination to Council

The Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government on Friday submitted to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a list of 12 members to be nominated to the Legislative Council from his quota. The list was submitted to the Governor at Raj Bhavan here...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020