Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 5 lakh to family of late footballer Manitombi Singh

Manitombi, who died in August 2020 at the age of 39, was the only earning member of his family and is survived by his wife and a son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:41 IST
Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 5 lakh to family of late footballer Manitombi Singh
The grant of Rs 5 lakh was sanctioned under the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for sportspersons. Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)

The Sports Ministry on Friday sanctioned Rs 5 lakh to the family of deceased Manipuri Footballer Manitombi Singh with an effort to ease the financial crisis of the family.

Manitombi, who died in August 2020 at the age of 39, was the only earning member of his family and is survived by his wife and a son. Speaking about the decision, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri. Kiren Rijiju said, "Manitombi has contributed significantly to Indian football. He also contributed as a coach in Manipur. His demise is indeed a loss for the sporting community. When we learnt about the financial crisis that the family is facing after his death, extending support to them was a duty upon us. It is of prime importance for the Government to support all our athletes, past and present, as well as those who have dedicated their lives to the sport as coaches, sports administrators, support staff and in similar roles."

The grant of Rs 5 lakh was sanctioned under the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for sportspersons. The sports ministry has been consistently helping athletes in need of financial support through this fund and invites athletes and others who have worked in the field of sport, to apply for financial assistance through this scheme.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Daimler Bus bags first order from Assam govt for 20 BharatBenz range of buses

Chennai, Nov 6 PTI Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, a subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler, on Friday said it has received its first order of 20 air-conditioned buses from the government of Assam. The flag-off ceremony of the new buses w...

Eldeco Housing Q2 net profit up 96pc at Rs 16 cr

Eldeco Housing and Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 96 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 15.78 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 8.04 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing...

Former BJD MLA resigns from party

A day after being suspended from the Biju Janata Dal on the charge of anti-party activities, former MLA Jiban Pradip Dash on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the regional outfit. Dash, who was elected to the Odisha Assembly fr...

Maha govt submits 12 names to Guv for nomination to Council

The Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government on Friday submitted to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a list of 12 members to be nominated to the Legislative Council from his quota. The list was submitted to the Governor at Raj Bhavan here...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020