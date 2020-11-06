Gokulam Kerala FC sign Mahip Adhikari from Garhwal FC

Gokulam Kerala FC on Friday announced the signing of midfielder Mahip Adhikari from the second division team Garhwal FC for the upcoming I-League season. Mahip was one of the top performers in the I-League qualifiers held recently.

"New Malabarian Alert!! We have signed midfielder Mahip Adhikari from Garhwal FC. He was one of the top performers in the I-League qualifiers held recently. Welcome Mahip to Gokulam," the club tweeted. Earlier in August, the I-league club Gokulam Kerala FC parted ways with head coach Fernando Santiago Varela.

The Argentine-Spanish coach had two stints with Malabarians - in 2017-18 and 2019-20 season. In the first season, he won Kerala Premier League and had to return back to Spain due to personal reasons before the start of the I-league season. (ANI)