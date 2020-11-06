Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neymar to travel for World Cup qualifying despite injury

Brazil coach Tite called Flamengo striker Pedro for the matches against Venezuela and Uruguay on Nov. 13 and 17, without removing Neymar from the squad. Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar said he expects Neymar to be available for the clash at Uruguay "after an intensive week of training" with Brazil in Teresopolis, outside Rio de Janeiro.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:15 IST
Neymar to travel for World Cup qualifying despite injury

Neymar will come to South America for World Cup qualifying matches despite a groin injury he picked up in a Champions League match for Paris Saint-Germain. Brazil coach Tite called Flamengo striker Pedro for the matches against Venezuela and Uruguay on Nov. 13 and 17, without removing Neymar from the squad.

Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar said he expects Neymar to be available for the clash at Uruguay "after an intensive week of training" with Brazil in Teresopolis, outside Rio de Janeiro. "We have the chance of recovery for the second match," Lasmar told Brazil's soccer confederation website. "We will follow his development closely." PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said last week it would be "impossible" for Neymar to play for Brazil as he recovered from the injury.

Brazil has already lost four players for the two clashes, including three due to injury — midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Fabinho, and defender Rodrigo Caio. Defender Eder Militão is out after contracting COVID-19.

Pedro, 23, was called for Brazil once in September 2018, but suffered a serious knee injury that stopped his debut and kept him out of action for months. After a disappointingly short spell at Fiorentina, he came back to Brazil in the beginning of the year on loan and is now one of the top goal scorers for Flamengo, with eight goals in 13 matches.

Brazil and Argentina lead the South American qualifying group with two wins from two matches..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police: Men with guns arrested near vote counting in Philly

Philadelphia police said they arrested two men Thursday for not having permits to carry the guns they were armed with near the state convention center, where vote counting is ongoing. Police said they had received information earlier in the...

Colombia, ex-FARC rebels to improve housing, meet on security concerns

Colombias government and former rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia FARC on Friday agreed to accelerate housing improvements and land purchases and to hold meetings aimed at improving the ex-guerrillas security.Hundreds o...

India and Italy ink 15 agreements; unveil action plan to further expand ties

India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte that primarily focused on ramping ...

Johann Myburgh named as South East Stars head coach

Johann Myburgh has been appointed as the first permanent regional head coach of South East Stars, the womens centre of excellence that covers the Kent and Surrey regions in ECBs regional structure. He fills the role which was covered on an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020