Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorycling-Rossi cleared to race at European GP after second negative COVID-19 test

The Italian, who missed two races at Spain's MotorLand Aragon circuit because of the virus, was cleared to travel from Italy to Spain after passing an initial COVID-19 test on Thursday. He underwent another COVID-19 test on Friday morning and was forced to sit out of the first two practice sessions at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:58 IST
Motorycling-Rossi cleared to race at European GP after second negative COVID-19 test
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi has been cleared to return to action for this weekend's European Grand Prix in Valencia after a second consecutive negative test result for COVID-19, his Yamaha team said on Friday. The Italian, who missed two races at Spain's MotorLand Aragon circuit because of the virus, was cleared to travel from Italy to Spain after passing an initial COVID-19 test on Thursday.

He underwent another COVID-19 test on Friday morning and was forced to sit out of the first two practice sessions at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit. But Yamaha has now confirmed the 41-year-old will take part in the rest of the European GP weekend, starting with FP3 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rossi's team mate Maverick Vinales will have to start Sunday's race from the pitlane after Yamaha had to exceed his engine allocation. With three rounds remaining, Vinales sits third in the championship standings, 19 points behind leader Joan Mir of Suzuki.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe confidence high after ODI win for Pakistan T20s

Beating Pakistan at the end of the one-day international series has energized Zimbabwe for their Twenty20 series starting on Saturday. In a thrilling third ODI on Tuesday, Zimbabwe conceded a tie after 100 overs but won it in a super over t...

FDA advisory panel convenes to discuss whether Biogen Alzheimer's drug should be approved

A meeting of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration convened on Friday to discuss whether to recommend approval of Biogen Incs experimental Alzheimers disease drug aducanumab. The agency is expected to make its decision b...

40-yr-old man found dead in Delhi's Rohini

A 40-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near a park in Rohini on Friday, police said. Subodh, a resident of Azad Colony, used to work as a security guard at the Rajiv Gandhi hospital, they saidA bank pass book and pen have been fou...

Shipping Corp posts Rs 142 net profit in Q2

State-run Shipping Corporation of India Ltd SCI on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 141.89 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. The shipping company had reported a net loss of Rs 40.91 crore in the correspon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020