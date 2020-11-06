Left Menu
IPL 13: To do well under pressure is heartening, says SRH all-rounder Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to rise to the challenge in the Eliminator of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as they managed just 131/7 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:08 IST
SRH all-rounder Jason Holder (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to rise to the challenge in the Eliminator of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as they managed just 131/7 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Put into bat, RCB opened with skipper Virat Kohli for the crucial tie, but Jason Holder sent him packing in the second over itself for 6. The otherwise consistent Devdutt Padikkal also failed as Holder picked him for just 1.

Coming into the season in the second half, Holder has undoubtedly been a star for the Hyderabad outfit as he once again showed his class with figures of 3/25 in his four overs. He was ably supported by T Natarajan as the left-arm pacer picked two wickets to finish with figures of 2/33. For RCB, AB de Villiers was the sole performer as he hit a 43-ball 56. Holder said he was happy to once again put up a good show when the team needed it.

"It's been good so far, just happy to be performing. To be doing well under pressure is really heartening. A long way to go for me personally, but I'm still young, I can still execute my skills in the coming days," he told the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break. Commenting on his batting abilities which have been on display a couple of times this season, he said: "I am confident about my batting, and feel I'm capable of executing when the opportunity arrives."

Asked about the wicket, Holder did admit it was a little difficult to start with. "Did a bit upfront, it did stop onto the batsmen at times," he said.

