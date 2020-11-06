Left Menu
Soccer-Italy coach Mancini tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 06-11-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 23:36 IST
Italy coach Roberto Mancini has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's football federation (FIGC) said on Friday. The FIGC said in a statement that the 55-year-old was asymptomatic and in self isolation at his home in Rome.

Italy have three fixtures in the next two weeks - a friendly against visiting Estonia on Wednesday followed by Nations League matches at home to Poland on Nov. 15 and in Bosnia on Nov. 18. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

