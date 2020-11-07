Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Raiders will appeal 'draconian' sanctions, says owner Davis

The NFL stripped the Raiders of a 2021 sixth-round draft pick and fined them $500,000, while coach Jon Gruden was fined $150,000 after the league placed the team under its "intensive protocol" measures following offensive tackle Trent Brown's positive test ahead of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "The fines are draconian," Davis told ESPN.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 10:41 IST
NFL-Raiders will appeal 'draconian' sanctions, says owner Davis

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said the organization intends to appeal the "draconian" punishments handed out by the National Football League (NFL) for repeated COVID-19 protocol breaches. The NFL stripped the Raiders of a 2021 sixth-round draft pick and fined them $500,000, while coach Jon Gruden was fined $150,000 after the league placed the team under its "intensive protocol" measures following offensive tackle Trent Brown's positive test ahead of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"The fines are draconian," Davis told ESPN. "But we will appeal them. Outside the organization, people have the wrong impression about the Raiders. We take it seriously. "It's unfortunate that certain things outside the protocol are the things being focused on, rather than the positive steps we've taken as an organization."

Gruden had previously been fined $100,000 and the team $250,000 after the coach failed to follow "proper face-covering protocol" in their Sept. 21 win over the New Orleans Saints. Several Raiders players were fined for attending an indoor charity event in September, and the NFL penalized the team for allowing an unauthorized visitor in the locker room after the Saints game.

Gruden refused to be drawn into a debate on the penalties but insisted the Raiders had done an excellent job in combating the spread of the new coronavirus. "I'm just going to say I'm very proud of our organization, how we've handled this entire protocol and this entire process and I'm not going to comment any further than that," he said.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Recovery in domestic air passenger traffic continues in October: Icra

Domestic air travel demand continued on an upward trajectory month-on-month, with the October volume witnessing a 33 per cent growth to 52 lakh passengers over September, Icra said. On a year-on-year basis, however, the domestic travel dema...

Armed forces must be ready to combat hybrid threats: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Saturday said that todays battle-space is highly complex and multi-dimensional with unpredictable security scenarios, and the armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating fr...

Over 30 kg of firecrackers seized from shop in Delhi, owner held

Over 30 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from a shop in Delhis Dabri area and its owner arrested, police said on Saturday. Rakesh Bansal was arrested on Friday after two policemen on patrolling duty received information that illega...

Soccer-Important to talk about mental health, says Chelsea's Chilwell

Chelsea full back Ben Chilwell has urged people suffering from mental health issues to speak out about their problems and seek the support they need. Chilwell, who joined Chelsea in the close season on a five-year contract from Leicester Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020