Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sigthorsson aiming to save COVID-hit year with derby win, Euro qualification

I'm feeling fit now and ready to make a good impression for the rest of season." The striker, who joined AIK in March 2019 after ending his contract with French club FC Nantes, is hoping that Sunday's derby against 2019 Swedish champions Djurgarden will be the first step.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 17:21 IST
Soccer-Sigthorsson aiming to save COVID-hit year with derby win, Euro qualification

Iceland striker Kolbeinn Sigthorsson is hoping to end a year hit by injury and COVID-19 on a high by winning the Stockholm derby with his club AIK and then helping his country qualify for the European Championships.

Football has been turned on its head by the coronavirus pandemic, but Sigthorsson has suffered more than most. He contracted the virus before the Swedish season started and has since struggled with other injuries. However, the 30-year-old told Reuters he is in top form before the most crucial week of his sporting year.

"I had it (COVID-19) back in the beginning of the pre-season. I was sick, lost all sense of taste and smell and it disrupted my whole pre-season. It took a while for me to start to feel right again," he said, adding that his senses of taste and smell hadn't completely returned yet, several months later. "It's particularly hard to get into match fitness and stay fit by forcing it to make minutes without having any pre-season build up, and that got me some extra injuries on top of it all. I'm feeling fit now and ready to make a good impression for the rest of season."

The striker, who joined AIK in March 2019 after ending his contract with French club FC Nantes, is hoping that Sunday's derby against 2019 Swedish champions Djurgarden will be the first step. "We have had a good run of results recently and the derby is still always a very big game for us, even if no fans are going to be there," he explained.

"Djurgarden are a good team and it's going to be tough game, but the way we have been playing in the last few months gives us good feeling heading into the game." With the postponement of the Euros until 2021 and Sigthorsson's contract at AIK running until December of next year, he is aware that he might never get to play in front of a full house of his club's passionate fans again.

"Personally, I'm not sure there's going to be many fans allowed in 2021 and I have thought about that possibility," he said. "Obviously it's different not to have them (the AIK fans) supporting us in the stands... but we know what they are expecting from us." After the derby he will join up with his Iceland team mates ahead of their Euro 2020 playoff with Hungary in Budapest on Thursday.

Sigthorsson was part of the Iceland side that reached their first major finals at Euro 2016. But the former AZ Alkmaar and Ajax Amsterdam player said expectations have changed for the tiny nation of around 330,000 inhabitants. "Yes I think they do have higher expectations (than before 2016). I've heard that there's going to be a crowd there (in Budapest), around 20,000 people, but we will come well-prepared," he said.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted criminal s brother shot dead near polling booth in Purnia

The younger brother of jailed criminal Bittu Singh, wanted in more than a dozen murder and extortion cases, was shot dead on Saturday near a polling booth in the district when he was going to cast the ballot, police said. The 30-year-old Be...

J-K: Political parties under Gupkar alliance to unitedly fight upcoming DDC elections

Seven mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, who are part of the Gupkar alliance, on Saturday announced they would unitedly fight the upcoming District Development Council DDC elections in the Union Territory. The parties, inclu...

Border bridges opened briefly for Nepalese citizens to get medical treatment in India

Two border bridges at Jhoola Ghat and Dharchula in Uttarakhands Pithoragarh district were opened for three hours as a humanitarian gesture to let Nepalese citizens come to India for medical treatment, an official said on Saturday. They were...

Australia Tour: Expectant father Kohli might miss last two Tests

India skipper Virat Kohli might skip the last two Tests of the highly-anticipated four-match series against Australia as he gears up for the birth of his first child in January which could pave the way for an in-form K L Rahuls entry into t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020