Real Madrid's Hazard, Casemiro test positive
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard and midfielder Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19. The Spanish club said all other first-team players, coaches and employees were negative from testing on Friday. Coronavirus protocols require the 29-year-old Hazard and 28-year-old Casemiro to isolate. The team plays at Valencia on Sunday. Hazard had been named in Belgium's squad for upcoming international games..PTI | Madrid | Updated: 07-11-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 18:13 IST
