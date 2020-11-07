Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Marini to step up to MotoGP with Avintia Ducati in 2021

Bastianini confirmed he had signed for Ducati at the San Marino Grand Prix in September. Marini, who is Valentino Rossi's half-brother, said being given the chance to compete at the sport's highest level was a dream come true.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 19:11 IST
Motorcycling-Marini to step up to MotoGP with Avintia Ducati in 2021

Moto2 leader Luca Marini said on Saturday that he would join Enea Bastianini in making the step up to MotoGP at Avintia next season, after signing directly for Ducati. Bastianini confirmed he had signed for Ducati at the San Marino Grand Prix in September.

Marini, who is Valentino Rossi's half-brother, said being given the chance to compete at the sport's highest level was a dream come true. "Competing in MotoGP is every rider's dream," he told the motogp.com website at the European Grand Prix in Valencia.

"Having this great opportunity and being able to share it with the Sky Racing Team VR46, Esponsorama Racing and Ducati is even better. In these years with the team I have gained experience, I have grown and I have achieved the first important results. "We are in a crucial phase of the season, we will continue to work hard to reach the maximum goal before making this big step together."

Marini's elevation means former Moto2 world champion Tito Rabat will not be on the MotoGP grid next season. Marini is currently eight points clear of Bastianini at the top of the MotoGP feeder series.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan ousts central bank governor after steep lira slide

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan fired central bank governor Murat Uysal on Saturday and replaced him with ex-finance minister Naci Agbal, acting after a 30 plunge in the lira currencys value to record lows this year. The decision to replac...

Centre's first drone pilot training programme announced at IGRUA

The Centre-run flight training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi IGRUA here on Saturday announced its expansion plan to begin drone pilot training courses, a first of its kind initiative by a government body. The premier aircra...

EU says still far apart with Britain on fisheries, state aid in trade talks

There has been some progress in talks on a future trade relationship between Britain and the European Union, but both sides are still far apart on fisheries and state aid for companies, the head of the European Commission said on Saturday.U...

Illegal firecrackers worth Rs 70 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Odisha

A huge quantity of firecrackers were seized from illegal manufacturing units in Odishas Ganjam district and three persons arrested on Saturday, police said. The seizure and arrests were made during raids on illegal firecracker units at Nala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020